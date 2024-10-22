Jerry Jones suggests Cowboys ruled against pursuing Derrick Henry because star RB 'didn't fit'

Derrick Henry has been one of the most dominant running backs in the NFL over the past several years. However, the Tennessee Titans decided to let the four-time Pro Bowler enter the free agent market earlier this year.

In March, Henry signed with the Baltimore Ravens. While some debated whether the 30-year-old could still be a dominant player, he has proven to be a catalyst for the Ravens this season. Henry's 873 rushing yards led the league through the first seven weeks of the season.

Shortly after signing with the Ravens, Henry pointed out that he was not contacted by the Dallas Cowboys during his brief time on the open market. This week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones attempted to explain why the franchise declined to pursue the star running back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We, in my mind, we're not playing very good football right now, at all," Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "It's beyond whether or not we have Derrick Henry or not. Derrick Henry is having a career year."

Jones then suggested that the Cowboys offensive philosophy would not be conducive to Henry experiencing a similar level of success as he's currently having with the Ravens.

"I don't know if he'd be having that career year in our situation," Jones continued. "And that's really something you really do have to look at. Because if he had not had as many carries as our running backs have had, then he certainly probably wouldn't have attained the level of impact that he's having. And then he's a real good complement to the type of offense that they run. We don't run that type of offense at all."

DERRICK HENRY SAYS COWBOYS DIDN'T CALL HIM 'AT ALL' IN FREE AGENCY

Jones then cited salary cap constraints after he stated Henry "didn't fit."

"Derrick Henry didn’t fit because, principally, of managing the (salary) cap … in anticipation of the players that we were going to sign weeks later on, (and) in anticipation of the players we’re going to be signing in the future."

The Cowboys running game has largely struggled this season, which has led to more questions about the organization's decision to pass on Henry. He rushed for 169 yards during the Ravens 41-31 win over the Buccaneers on Monday. He ran for 151 yards during a win over the Cowboys last month.

Jones was not prompted when he mentioned Henry's name during the conversation. The interview also marked the first time the longtime Cowboys owner called into the radio station since he threatened to have the hosts of the morning drive program terminated from their positions.

Jones made the suggestion after he was asked about the Cowboys' relatively non-eventful offseason following the billionaire's previously vow to go "all-in" for the 2024 season.

Jones stopped short of offering a full apology during his return to the airwaves, and said he was "surprised" the exchange received so much attention. "I don't have anything to say about last week," he responded when asked about the now-viral moment. "I'm surprised that last week got the attention it got."

Jones also took a few moments during the wide-ranging discussion to weigh in on the recent criticism former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman expressed about the team's wide receiver group. Jones made it clear that Aikman "knows football" and described him as someone who is "fair."

"He’s very professional," Jones said in reference to Aikman. "I think he’s very fair… I’m pretty confident that we’ve got the ability to coach and we got some receivers that take the coaching and can improve. And that’s the big thing — improve."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cowboys will travel to San Francisco later this week for a matchup with the 49ers. The Niners will be without Brandon Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL and MCL during this past Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.