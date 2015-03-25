Jeff Overton opens his new PGA Tour season with a 64 at CordeValle

Coming off his worst year, Jeff Overton opened the new PGA Tour season on a better note.

Once he finally made a putt Thursday in the Frys.com Open, Overton felt as if he couldn't miss. He made three birdie putts over 25 feet and finished with a tap-in birdie for a 7-under 64 at CordeValle. That gave him a two-shot lead over Kyle Stanley among the early starters.

The PGA Tour season is starting in October instead of January for the first time in history. The official season ends next September at the Tour Championship with a six-week break until January.

Overton didn't play in a major last year and was eliminated from the FedEx Cup playoffs after the first event. He hopes this is the start of better things to come.