Jeff Gordon takes laps in Rolex 24 testing at Daytona

Four-time NASCAR Premier Series champion and FOX NASCAR analyst Jeff Gordon spent Tuesday taking laps in the sports car he'll be racing in the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.

Gordon hit the road course in the Wayne Taylor Racing No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R as the two-day December test session kicked off for IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship drivers and teams.

"I had so much fun the first time I did this," Gordon said. "And at this point of my life and career [winning the Rolex 24] would be huge. When I came here in 2007 I was just kind of along for the ride.

"When you really realize how important this race is, is on race day when you see the hype and buildup and then the challenges you face over 24 hours. That's what makes this race so thrilling. I'd be very proud [if we won]."

The No. 10 Cadillac had some telemetry issues initially, but n the afternoon, it was able to make some short runs, as Gordon's stint in the car resulted in one of the fastest laps of the day.

"I anticipated being comfortable here because I've run here before [in a sports car]," Gordon said.

He'll split time with brothers and American drivers Jordan and Ricky Taylor, along with Italian driver Max Angelelli during the 24-hour race Jan. 28-29 on FS1.

Check out Gordon's day of testing at Daytona below.