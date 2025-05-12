Jeff Cobb makes WWE debut at Backlash, helps Jacob Fatu retain US title

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Gaydos
Published
Jeff Cobb made an immediate impact on the WWE roster when he made his debut during the Backlash premium live event on Saturday.

Cobb interfered in the fatal four-way match for the United States Championship as Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre fought for the title. As Priest took out McIntyre in the crowd, Knight turned his attention to Fatu.

Jeff Cobb and Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa and Jeff Cobb are ringside during WWE Backlash at Enterprise Center on May 10, 2025 in St Louis. (Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

Knight set himself up to put Fatu through the announcers’ table when Solo Sikoa removed Fatu from danger. As Knight went to address Sikoa, Cobb attacked Knight near the barricade.

Cobb then slammed Knight into the ring post multiple times. He threw Knight back into the ring. Fatu regained composure and took a long look at Cobb and Sikoa before he finished off his opponent.

It was long rumored that Cobb was going to make an appearance on WWE programming – it was only a matter of when and where. The Bloodline faction has dwindled in recent months as Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa have both suffered injuries. Sikoa made clear he had Fatu’s back as he pursued the United States Championship. Cobb could be looked at as added reinforcements.

The 42-year-old has been almost everywhere in pro wrestling.

Jeff Cobb in 2017

Timothy Thatcher and Jeff Cobb, left, wrestle during a WWN EVOLVE Wrestling event at Woodlawn Lake Park Gym in San Antonio on Jan. 28, 2017. (Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

He made a name for himself in Lucha Underground and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla before taking New Japan Pro-Wrestling by storm. He made appearances in All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor as well.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated named Cobb as one of the top 25 pro wrestlers in 2019.

He’s set to be a part of the SmackDown roster.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.