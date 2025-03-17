Expand / Collapse search
March Madness

Jalen Rose explains 'mighty' impact if Cooper Flagg plays for Duke to start NCAA Tournament

Duke coach Jon Scheyer said Flagg is trending well heading into first round

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Cooper Flagg’s availability for the Duke Blue Devils in the NCAA Tournament is one of the biggest storylines surrounding the No. 1 seed in the East Region. 

Flagg suffered an apparent left ankle injury in the ACC quarterfinals against Georgia Tech, and he has yet to step foot on a court to play since then. Despite the injury to Flagg, as well as Maliq Brown dealing with a dislocated left shoulder, Duke finished as ACC champions to secure the top seed in their region. 

Cooper Flagg cuts down net

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg, #2, cuts the net after winning the 2025 ACC Conference Championship game against the Louisville Cardinals at Spectrum Center. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

College basketball legend Jalen Rose spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of Fanatics Sportsbook, and he explained how Duke will not be as "mighty" if Flagg is not able to suit up to start March Madness.

"Yes, it’s the NCAA Tournament," Rose said when asked if Flagg’s absence could lead to Duke being upset early. "And the one thing about the separation between teams, it isn’t as mighty when you’re without your best player who might be the number one pick in the [2025 NBA] Draft. That’s just how this works. 

"So, yes, they could be in trouble if he doesn’t come back."

Flagg’s presence for Duke is obvious in terms of winning a national title. He leads in scoring (18.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.5), as well as assists (4.1), steals (1.5) and the list goes on. 

However, there is a fine line the Blue Devils must walk, Rose says. 

Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown on bench

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg, #2, and forward Maliq Brown, #6, on the bench during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Spectrum Center. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

"If you’re him and them, you don’t want to rush him back because you don’t want him to be out there for one half, or even one game, and not be able to make a long tournament run," he explained. 

"So, that’s why they recruit other All-Americans, that’s why they’re one of the great programs in the history of collegiate basketball. They got other great players on the team. They’ve got to hold it down for their guy until he gets back."

Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer did give a very positive update on Flagg on Sunday following his team’s 73-62 win over Louisville to win the ACC Tournament. 

"I think it’s trending in a great way where Cooper will be ready to go right away in the NCAA Tournament," Scheyer said. 

Cooper Flagg walks on court

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg, #2, walks to the bench during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Spectrum Center. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

That would be terrific news for the Blue Devils, who will take on the winner of the "First Four" matchup between American and Mount St. Mary’s in the first round on Friday at 2:50 p.m. in Raleigh, North Carolina. 

