Boxing

Jake Paul now eligible for championship fight as he officially enters WBA cruiserweight rankings

Paul is currently ranked 14th in the WBA cruiserweight rankings

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
After recording his 12th professional win over the weekend, Jake Paul may now have no choice but to attempt to silence his critics.

Paul defeated former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the son of the boxing legend who held five different world titles in four different weight classes, on Saturday in Anaheim, and moved to 12-1.

With the victory, Paul is now officially ranked for the first time, coming in at No. 14 in the WBA cruiserweight rankings.

Jake Paul with Celsius

Jake Paul reacts after knocking out Andre August in the first round during the Jake Paul v Andre August at the Caribe Royale Orlando on Dec. 15, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

This now makes him eligible for a title bout against Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez, who is 48-1. Ramirez defended his title in the co-main event on Saturday, beating Yuniel Dorticos (ranked No. 7) before Paul and Chavez Jr. took the ring.

Paul's career has often been mocked due to his opponents - fighters who are either out of their primes. like Mike Tyson, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, or unpopular pros like Ryan Bourland and Andre August. However, he has been adamant that he wants to become a world champion. 

In fact, he made the prediction to Fox News Digital that he would win a title before the summer of 2028.

Paul was recently challenged by Piers Morgan about his opponents, namely super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, but Paul again claimed that Alvarez "ducked" him.

Jake Paul eggs on crowd

Jake Paul gestures to the audience during weigh-ins before his fight against Nate Diaz at American Airlines Center on Aug. 4, 2023 in Dallas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

"Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, champions in their sport. Gold Gloves champions, Ryan Bourland, Andre August, undefeated fighters. The list goes on," Paul said to Morgan before his fight against Chavez Jr. "Former world champion on Saturday, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. I don't know what you guys want to see. I tried to fight Canelo, he ducked out of it… I'm trying to fight the best people. That's why Chavez is here on Saturday. I want Canelo, I want Anthony Joshua. I want all of these people. It's been five years in this sport.

"I've fought multiple boxers with professional records, including Mike Tyson himself."

Paul said back in February that he and Alvarez were in "deep negotiations" for a fight that would have occurred during Cinco de Mayo weekend. However, Alvarez wound up signing a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season to fight in Saudi Arabia.

"It’s disappointing to see how the situation unfolded. MVP operates with integrity, transparency and respect for the sport, its athletes and the fans. Unfortunately, not everyone in the boxing world shares those values," Paul's Most Valuable Promotions said at the time.

Jun 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Jake Paul reacts following his match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jake Paul reacts following his match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center. (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

Both Paul's and Ramirez's next opponents are TBD, but perhaps the fact that both co-main evented the same card could be a form of foreshadowing. 

