Jake Paul faces unusual call out from former boxing champion

The former boxing champion known as Butterbean announced on Sunday he was back for "one more fight" as part of a campaign with Lucky Energy, and he called out Jake Paul.

Butterbean, whose real name is Eric Esch, is 58 years old, but that didn’t appear to be a problem in the ad he was in. The clip showed the former boxer get up from his wheelchair to call out Paul.

"There’s only one fighter out there who wants to fight retired bald guys. Jake Paul, I’m coming for you," he said in the commercial posted to Instagram. "… I want to fight Jake Paul because he runs his damn mouth too much."

The commercial also took a shot at the Paul brothers’ energy drink, Prime, which is a major sponsor in WWE as Logan Paul competes as a wrestler there.

Butterbean, 58, was the IBA world super heavyweight champion during his career and won the Elite-1 MMA super heavyweight championship when he tried his hand at mixed martial arts. He was 77-10 as a boxer and 17-10 as an MMA fighter.

After he hung up the gloves, Butterbean dealt with chronic pain that hampered his mobility and put him in a wheelchair for about nine years. He worked with WWE legend "Diamond" Dallas Page’s yoga program to regain his ability to stand up and walk.

Paul has taken the boxing world by storm since he began his foray into the sport. He defeated Julio Cesar Chavez via unanimous decision. It was his first bout since the spectacle with Mike Tyson.