Boxing

Jake Paul faces unusual call out from former boxing champion

Paul defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr via unanimous decision

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The former boxing champion known as Butterbean announced on Sunday he was back for "one more fight" as part of a campaign with Lucky Energy, and he called out Jake Paul.

Butterbean, whose real name is Eric Esch, is 58 years old, but that didn’t appear to be a problem in the ad he was in. The clip showed the former boxer get up from his wheelchair to call out Paul.

Butterbean celebrates

Eric "Butterbean" Esch celebrates winning his fight with a knockdown in the first round. (John Walton/EMPICS via Getty Images)

"There’s only one fighter out there who wants to fight retired bald guys. Jake Paul, I’m coming for you," he said in the commercial posted to Instagram. "… I want to fight Jake Paul because he runs his damn mouth too much."

The commercial also took a shot at the Paul brothers’ energy drink, Prime, which is a major sponsor in WWE as Logan Paul competes as a wrestler there.

Jake Paul throws a punch

Jake Paul, right, throws a punch at Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their cruiserweight boxing match on Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Anaheim, California. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

Butterbean, 58, was the IBA world super heavyweight champion during his career and won the Elite-1 MMA super heavyweight championship when he tried his hand at mixed martial arts. He was 77-10 as a boxer and 17-10 as an MMA fighter.

After he hung up the gloves, Butterbean dealt with chronic pain that hampered his mobility and put him in a wheelchair for about nine years. He worked with WWE legend "Diamond" Dallas Page’s yoga program to regain his ability to stand up and walk.

Jake Paul throws a punch

Jake Paul's bout against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28, 2025, was his first since the spectacle with Mike Tyson. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

Paul has taken the boxing world by storm since he began his foray into the sport. He defeated Julio Cesar Chavez via unanimous decision. It was his first bout since the spectacle with Mike Tyson.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.