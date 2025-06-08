Professional boxer Keyshawn Davis caught in backstage brawl after brother's unexpected loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Professional boxer Keyshawn Davis was involved in a backstage altercation with the man who defeated his brother in a bout on Saturday night at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Davis family, which includes junior welterweight Kelvin and welterweight Keon, is from the area, and it was expected to be a great night of boxing and celebration.

However, after Kelvin was upset by Nahir Albright in their co-main event fight, Keon and Keyshawn both got involved in an altercation with Albright backstage.

The altercation was caught on video as broadcast cameras captured a large skirmish that led to Albright getting banged up.

Albright showed up to this post-fight press conference with notable facial wounds that weren’t seen in the ring after the fight with Kelvin.

Albright alleges that he was "jumped" by Keyshawn and Keon backstage after his victory against Kelvin.

"They started walking up to me all tough, putting his head against mine, and then grabbed me," Albright told ESPN. "Then I was about to swing, but my team and everybody, they grabbed Keyshawn and everything, and it was crazy."

Albright noted during his scrum with reporters that he hasn’t decided with his team if he will be pressing any legal charges.

Kelvin posted to social media on Sunday to apologize to Albright for the altercation, where he denied his brothers "jumped" him.

"On behalf of DB3, we apologize for conducting ourselves in that way tension was high and emotions got the best of us we will be back and better and more professional its ups and downs with this and we gone take what comes with it.... With that being said WE DIDNT JUMP NOBODY," Davis said in his social media statement.

There is some history between Albright and Keyshawn, the latter winning by unanimous decision the last time they fought in 2023. But the decision was overturned to a no-contest after Keyshawn tested positive for marijuana.

Before the altercation, Keyshawn was already having a bad weekend despite being home. He missed weight and was stripped of his WBO lightweight title belt, as his main event bout with Edwin De Los Santos was canceled.

