Jake Paul would 'beat the s--t' out of Conor McGregor, ex-UFC star's manager says

A potential boxing match between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul is unlikely to happen, but the manager of a recently retired UFC star weighed in on what would happen if the two did square off.

Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of retired UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov – who also had some issue with the Irishman in years past, predicted that Paul would get the best of McGregor.

"Jake Paul, I like this kid. You know why? Because he is real. When he talked about Conor’s wife, [Paul] said [McGregor] talked about Khabib’s wife. I like Jake Paul," Abdelaziz said, according to Boxing Scene.

"I think he’ll beat the s--t out of Conor, Conor's teammates, all these guys. I like his brother, too. Logan Paul, I like these kids, they make something from nothing. Even Mike Tyson likes these kids. Mike is my friend."

UFC boss Dana White nixed any potential fight between McGregor and Jake Paul in December. White told TMZ Sports there was "zero chance" of that fight happening any time soon. Jake Paul told ESPN he was "dedicating" his life to beating McGregor.

McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier in his most recent bout in the octagon. A trilogy fight is set for this summer. McGregor also lost in a boxing spectacle against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Jake Paul is 3-0 in the boxing ring, with all three wins coming via knockout. He beat Ali Eson Gib and Nate Robinson in 2020, and beat former UFC fighter and wreslter Ben Askren last month.

Jake Paul was recently involved in an incident with Mayweather, as the former champion had a media event before his fight against Logan Paul.