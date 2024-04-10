Jake Paul says Mike Tyson is 'underestimating' him, jokes he has to join Trump at Chick-fil-A to beef up

Jake Paul vowed Wednesday to beat Mike Tyson in their boxing match this summer, saying he was going to rise above the doubters.

Paul appeared on Fox News Channel’s "Jesse Watters Primetime" and dished on the upcoming fight against the former heavyweight champion, suggesting he’s the perfect counter to whatever Tyson will bring to the ring.

"I think he’s underestimating me. I truly, I truly think that. And it’s a heavyweight fight," Paul said. "He’s the bigger man, but I’m the faster man. He’s the much stronger man, but I’m fresh. He’s experienced.

"I’m smart, but, in the ring, he may be smarter. So, it’s a really interesting matchup. But I think the whole world … and I think a lot of people see his training videos. And, yes, he looks like a beast. He’s a dog. He’s ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

"But I believe I have what it takes to beat him. I know this is the toughest test of my life, and it’s an honor to be in there with Mike. But, at the end of the day, I’m gonna be the one who gets my hand raised."

Paul understood what Tyson could be bringing and joked he will have to team up with former President Trump to get some of the "Lord’s chicken" to put some mass on his body.

"It’s gonna be tough. He’s the bigger man," Paul said. "He’s gonna be getting inside. I’m probably gonna be at Chick-fil-A with Mr. Trump trying to gain weight for this fight. But I believe I have the faster feet and the faster hands, so I’m going to be working angles.

"And, I don’t mind. Mike can have the game plan. I’m still gonna beat him. That’s how confident I am in my ability.

"He can’t bite my ear off if I knock his teeth out."

Paul vowed it’s going to be a legit fight and an "all-out war."

Despite multiple social media posts showing his training sessions, Tyson told Sean Hannity last week he was "scared to death" going into his fight against Paul.

"I have a weird personality. I don't think it's weird though. Whatever I'm afraid to do, I do it. That's how it is," Tyson said. "I was afraid of the [Roy Jones Jr. fight in 2020].

"I was 100 pounds overweight, I was however old — 54, 53 — and I said ‘Let’s do it.' Anything I'm afraid of, I confront it. That's my personality. Right now, I'm scared to death."

But that's what pushes Tyson to get back in the ring.

"I always believed that adversity and nervousness pretty much catapulted me into success," Tyson said. "If I didn't have these feelings, I wouldn't go into this fight. I have to have these feelings to fight. Without them, I would never go in the ring."

However, when "reality" sets in, Tyson will be all business, and the butterflies will float away.

"As the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become, because it's reality. And, in reality, I'm invincible," Tyson said.

Tyson admitted Paul had come a long way since he became a viral YouTube star.

The pair will fight at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, July 20.