Jahii Carson scored 23 of his 26 points in 2nd half; Arizona State beats Stanford 76-64

Jahii Carson scored 26 points — 23 in the second half — and Arizona State held off Stanford 76-64 Wednesday night, snapping the Cardinal's three-game winning streak.

With the win, the Sun Devils (20-8, 9-6 Pac-12) move into a four-way tie for third in the Pac-12 with three games to play. California, after its loss earlier Wednesday to No. 3 Arizona, Stanford and Colorado are all 9-6 in conference play.

Jermaine Marshall added 16 points, including 12 during a key 10-minute stretch of the first half, as Arizona State opened up a 10-point lead and never looked back.

Anthony Brown led Stanford (18-9, 9-6) with 21 points and Chasson Randle made 6 of 9 shots in the first half, but only scored two points in the second half, finishing with 17 points before fouling out with 7:11 left.

The Cardinal never got closer than nine in the second half.

Arizona State bounced back from back-to-back losses after upsetting then-No. 2 Arizona on Feb. 14.

The Cardinal, which came into the game committing the second-fewest turnovers in the conference, turned the ball over on its first three possessions, allowing the Sun Devils to score on each to take an 8-0 lead. Stanford ended up with 10 first-half turnovers that led to 17 Arizona State points. Stanford finished with 15 turnovers.

Stanford missed 11 of its first 15 shots and trailed 34-19 with 3:17 left. Arizona State led 39-29 at the break. The Sun Devils made 10 of 18 from beyond the arc.

The Cardinal came into the game having won three straight, including a win over then-No. 25 UCLA on Saturday. Stanford also had won five of six before Wednesday.

In the first half, Josh Huestis blocked three shots, including two against Jordan Bachynski, who is seven inches taller at 7-foot-2. Bachynski, the nation's leading shot-blocker, did not have a block in the first half after picking up two fouls in the first 10 minutes.

Stanford beat Arizona State 76-70 on Feb. 1 at home.