Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence backs Urban Meyer: 'He’s still my head coach'

The Jaguars are trying to break through the controversy surrounding Urban Meyer

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Trevor Lawrence expressed support for Urban Meyer on Wednesday amid the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach’s controversy at an Ohio bar over the weekend where a woman was seen dancing near his lap.

While Jaguars team owner Shad Khan said Meyer must "regain our trust and respect," Lawrence said Meyer was still his head coach and he still had respect for him.

 Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

"Not really," Lawrence said when asked whether the incident affected Meyer’s ability to lead the team. "I mean I feel like the team has been the exact same. We had like a half-day Monday, we were off yesterday, and then obviously today we were kind of back full speed, so I think everything’s been right on schedule like normal. I think we’ve operated well.

"At the end of the day, I can speak for myself for sure, and I know most of the team feels this way, he’s still my head coach. I still respect him regardless of what happens. Like I said, we’re a team and we’re figuring it out, so we’re all good. We had a great day of practice today and we’re all still working."

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars speaks with Trevor Lawrence #16 during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Meyer addressed the team and Lawrence said the meeting went well.

"I thought that was great. I thought he did a really good job, handled it well, just was upfront with us and I think that was the best way to handle it, which he did. I think that’s where you can go, ‘Alright, next. Let’s move on.’ We have to keep working and get better and that’s what we’re doing, so I think we’re in a good spot as a team," he added.

The Jaguars are mired in scandal over the video, but a win could put everything behind them.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars meets with head coach Urban Meyer and coach Brian Schottenheimer in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jacksonville is entering the fifth week of the NFL season winless. Jacksonville had an extended time off after playing last Thursday night. The team will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com