The Jacksonville Jaguars signed tight end Colin Cloherty and placed tight end Brett Brackett on injured reserve Tuesday.

Cloherty played in four games for the Jaguars in 2011, catching four passes for 57 yards. He spent the 2012 preseason with Jacksonville before being waived last Friday.

Jacksonville claimed Brackett off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, but he suffered a knee injury in practice Monday.