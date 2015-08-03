Jackson, Gruden seeing progression in Griffin, other QBs

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Wide receiver DeSean Jackson likes what he's seeing from Robert Griffin III and the Washington Redskins' other two quarterbacks through the first five days of training camp.

The speedy receiver says he has ''definitely seen progression'' from all three.

The Redskins used Griffin, Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy behind center last season, and Jackson says that can only be a positive. Griffin was sidelined by a dislocated left ankle last season, then was benched so McCoy could play. Griffin returned late in the season and played in nine games as the team finished 4-12.

Second-year coach Jay Gruden says he also has seen progress from Griffin.

Says Gruden: ''I feel like he's on a steady climb and we've just got to keep him that way.''