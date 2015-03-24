IUPUI men's basketball coach Todd Howard fired after 3 seasons

Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis has fired men's basketball coach Todd Howard.

The school issued a statement Sunday morning. Howard went 26-70 in three seasons.

Howard had been with the team for 19 seasons overall, 16 as assistant coach and associate head coach. The program had its first NCAA tournament appearance in 2003. It finished this season 6-27 with a loss to Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday in the Summit League tournament.

Howard says in a statement he is grateful to the university, which is "all I've known for 19-plus years."

Athletic director Michael Moore says Howard "guided the program with great pride, effort and integrity."