Italy midfielder Marchisio could miss Euro 2016 with injury

TURIN, Italy --

Italy midfielder Claudio Marchisio could miss the European Championship after injuring his knee while playing for Juventus.

Marchisio was stretchered off in the 15th minute in visible pain after making a tackle.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says ''we're worried he has torn his cruciate ligament ... we hope that's not the case, obviously, we will know more in the next few hours.''

Marchisio is a fundamental part of the Italy team. The 30-year-old has made 54 appearances for the Azzurri, since his debut in 2009, scoring five goals.

Juventus beat Palermo 4-0 to move nine points clear in Serie A, with five rounds remaining.

Italy kicks off its Euro 2016 campaign against Belgium on June 13. It also faces Sweden and Republic of Ireland in Group E.