Israeli cycling team loses top sponsor despite honoring request to remove country from name

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Israeli cycling team Israel-Premier Tech (IPT) has lost its top sponsor despite honoring the sponsor's request to remove the word "Israel" from the team name.

The Canadian company Premier Tech announced it would be ending its partnership with the team in a statement released Friday.

"After multiple discussions with the team and careful assessment of all relevant circumstances, Premier Tech has decided to step down as co-title sponsor of the team taking effect immediately," the statement said.

"Although we took notice of the team’s decision to change its name for the 2026 season, the core reason for Premier Tech to sponsor the team has been overshadowed to a point where it has become untenable for us to continue as a sponsor."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In September, after agreeing to drop "Israel" from its name, the team said it "expects the team to evolve towards a new name excluding ‘Israel,’ leading to a new identity and branding."

Fox News Digital has reached out to IPT for comment.

The team was excluded from an October race in Italy, the Giro dell'Emilia, because of concerns over potentially disruptive pro-Palestine protests.

Organizers made the decision after protesters repeatedly disrupted the recent Spanish Vuelta in the presence of Israel-Premier Tech.

Seven of the past 11 days of racing at the Vuelta were cut short or interrupted because Spain's government estimated more than 100,000 people were on the streets in Madrid during the final stage in September.

The protesters said their actions were aimed at denouncing Israel's military campaign in Gaza after Hamas' deadly attack on Israel Oct. 7, 2023.

IPT's sponsorship loss is only one example of recent difficulties faced by Israeli sports teams and fans amid growing tensions over the country's war in Gaza.

Israel's national gymnastics team was denied visas to enter Indonesia for the World Gymnastics Championships in October.

TEAM ISRAEL GYMNASTS SPEAK OUT AFTER BEING BARRED FROM WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS BY INDONESIAN GOVERNMENT

The Indonesian government cited security and safety concerns for denying the visas, but an Israel Gymnastics Federation (IGF) spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that the country's security team gave clearance to its athletes.

"We received authorization from the Israeli Security Authorities to participate in the World Championship subject to the necessary security protocols in place. From our side, all preparations were complete — registration process, entry visas to Indonesia and Israeli Security Authorities confirmation," the IGF said.

Israel men's gymnast Eyal Indig previously told Fox News Digital that his country's security team gave him and his teammates authorization to enter the city, citing decades-long security measures that the country's sports teams have used since the 1972 Munich Olympics, when eight terrorists associated with the group Black September sneaked into the Olympic Village in a failed mission to take Israeli athletes hostage.

"For us, it was very strange," Indig said. "That same security did a scan one week before our flight in Indonesia. They were in Indonesia, and they authorized everything in terms of security. So, we had full authorization from Israel security's team, and you can believe me that they wouldn't authorize anything that wasn't safe. And our federation kept telling us it was safe."

Indig later called Indonesia's decision "a blatant incident of discrimination on the basis of nationality."

The Indonesian Embassy in the U.S. responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment, saying, "The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia has no further comment to share on this matter."

Indonesian Minister of Sport Erick Thohir previously defended his country's decision in a statement in the final week of October.

"We adhere to the principle of maintaining security, public order and the public interest in hosting every international event," Thohir said.

Meanwhile, fans of the Israeli soccer team Maccabi Tel Aviv were banned from attending the team's recent match against Aston Villa in the UK this week, also for safety concerns. Maccabi Tel Aviv FC supporters were reportedly the target of violence in Amsterdam before and during the soccer team’s match against Ajax last year.

However, unrest still broke out at the game on Thursday, with anti-Israel protesters in the vicinity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

British police said six people were arrested Thursday ahead of the Israeli team's match against Aston Villa in a Europa League match.

About 200 protesters gathered near a park near Aston Villa Park’s Trinity Road stand. These protesters included members of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, per The Associated Press. Some pro-Israel protesters were also present.