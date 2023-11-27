Irish police investigating former UFC fighter Conor McGregor’s tweets about Dublin riots: report

Former UFC fighter Conor McGregor is reportedly under investigation for a series of tweets addressing last week’s riots in Dublin, sparked by the stabbing of five people, including three children.

The riots exploded after rumors circulated online that the man responsible for the attack outside a Dublin school, was a foreign national. Authorities have not disclosed the suspect’s nationality.

McGregor did not condone the rioters, but took aim at Ireland’s leadership and its immigration policies, saying a "change" was necessary.

"Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today," McGregor tweeted in response to a video of Irish Garda commissioner Drew Harris condemning the violence as "disgraceful" and pushed by a "hooligan faction driven by far right ideology."

"Drew, not good enough. There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape or form with this frightening fact," McGregor tweeted. "NOT GOOD ENOUGH. Make change or make way. Ireland for the victory. God bless those attacked today, we pray."

Police have arrested nearly three dozen people after Thursday night's rioting when up to 500 people looted shops, set fire to vehicles and threw rocks at crowd control officers equipped with helmets and shields.

More than 400 officers, including many in riot gear, were deployed throughout the city center to contain the violence. A cordon was set up around the Irish Parliament building, Leinster House, and mounted officers were dispatched to nearby Grafton Street.

In response to a tweet from Paul Golding, the leader of the far-right group Britain First, McGregor said he did not condone Thursday night’s violence – which ultimately fixed nothing – but understood the frustrations.

"I do understand a move must be made to ensure the change we need is ushered in. And fast!" McGregor said, invoking other Irish citizens who had been murdered by foreign nationals.

McGregor's posts are being assessed as part of a Garda investigation into the dissemination of online hate speech, according to a report from The Times.

McGregor also heaped praise on Caio Benicio, a Brazilian delivery driver who intervened in the knife attack. The former UFC fighter called Benicio "our Brazilian brother in Ireland" who is "working hard, earning a living, and contributing to Irish society."

Garda's press office said that An Garda Síochána "is aware of a large volume of commentary and posts on a variety of social media platforms and messaging apps by a number of different individual accounts."

"An Garda Síochána continues to examine such comments, posts and messages to assess any potential breaches of criminal legislation," the service said. "A formal criminal investigation has not commenced in respect of any individual, or group of individuals at this time."

Thursday's unrest came amid rising tensions over immigration in Ireland that mirror trends in other parts of Europe. Earlier this year, people carrying signs reading "Ireland is full" demonstrated in Dublin, and protesters blockaded a hotel housing asylum-seekers in County Clare on the west coast.

Ireland received more than 141,000 immigrants in the 12 months through April, the highest total since 2007, the latest government statistics show. The influx of migrants drove an 11.7% increase in Ireland's population over the past 11 years, contributing to a steady increase in housing prices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.