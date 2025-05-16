Expand / Collapse search
IndyCar Racing

IndyCar driver gets annoyed with opponent during Indy 500 practice: 'F------ idiot'

Nolan Siegel was not happy with Christian Rasmussen

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
The Indy 500 hasn’t officially begun yet, but that doesn’t mean tensions aren’t running high on day three of practice on Friday. 

Nolan Siegel took issue with Christian Rasmussen after he aggressively cut inside Siegel on a turn. The FOX broadcast aired Siegel’s communication with his crew following Rasmussen’s risky maneuver.

"Rasmussen is such a f------ idiot," Siegel said.

Nolan Siegel looks on

Arrow McLaren SP driver Nolan Siegel (6) of United States looks out from his pit box Friday, May 9, 2025, during practice for the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (IMAGN)

Rasmussen was already on Siegel’s "idiot" list before that, but Rasmussen is in a league of his own on Siegel’s list now. 

"He's already on the list of idiots, but there are too many of them, but he's like, above everyone else," Siegel said. 

The FOX broadcast team sympathized with Siegel’s frustration.

"I can feel it based on what I just saw, that was throwing caution to the wind for sure right there," the announcers said. 

COUNTING DOWN THE 25 MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS IN INDY 500 HISTORY: NO. 10

Christian Rasmussen in action

Ed Carpenter Racing driver Christian Rasmussen (21) of Denmark high-fives fans on Saturday, May 10, 2025, ahead of the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (IMAGN)

Friday of the Indy 500 weekend is also known as "Fast Friday," where the qualification draw will take place at 6:15 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, the IndyCar qualifications take place throughout the day. The first qualifications begin at 11 a.m. ET on FS1, and then at 1:30 p.m. ET the qualifications are aired on FS2. The last part of Saturday’s qualifications will air on FOX at 4 p.m. ET.

Throughout the day on Saturday during Full-Field Qualifying, the fastest 30 cars will secure provisional spots. Positions 13-30 are locked in, and those spots are unable to re-qualify on Sunday. 

Nolan Siegel in action

Nolan Siegel (6) exits turn six during The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix in Thermal, Calif., Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025. (IMAGN)

In the Top 12 Qualifying on Sunday, that determines positions 7-12. The cars will run in order from slowest to fastest based on Saturday’s results. 

The fastest six times advance to the Firestone Fast Six to compete for the pole.

Tensions are already running high in practice, and everything will be turned up a notch once the qualifying begins on Saturday. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.