New York Knicks

Immanuel Quickley shares stunned reaction to being traded by Knicks: 'Oh my goodness'

The Knicks stunned everyone with their reported move

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
The NBA world was shocked on Saturday when the New York Knicks reportedly traded away two fan favorites.

The Knickerboxers sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, Malachi Flynn, and second-round pick.

There were some mixed emotions regarding Barrett, who had shown his flashes in the blue and orange but has never quite taken that next step.

Immanuel Quickley

Immanuel Quickley, #5 of the New York Knicks, in action during the first half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on December 13, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

But Quickley was an invaluable piece off the bench, and plenty of Knicks fans believe he should have garnered more minutes. Instead, he was traded.

It seems, though, that Quickley found out of the trade the same way everyone else did - through social media.

At least, that's what it seems like based on his reaction online.

He was left almost speechless on X, formerly Twitter.

"Oh my goodness….," he posted.

Quickley and Barrett

Immanuel Quickley, #5, and R.J. Barrett, #9 of the New York Knicks, in action against the Miami Heat during the In-Season Tournament at Madison Square Garden on November 24, 2023, in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat 100-98.  (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Barrett's and Quickley's now-former teammate in Josh Hart also had a similar reaction.

"What I wake up to," he wrote.

Barrett shared a post from Bleacher Report that featured Barrett playing for his home country of Canada that read Barrett "grew up…rooting for the Raptors."

New York reportedly had been trying to get Anunoby since last season's trade deadline.

The Knicks selected Barrett with the third overall pick in 2019, right after Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, and signed a four-year, $120 million extension last year. 

RJ Barrett shoots

R.J. Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks shoots the ball during Round 2 Game 5 of the Semi-Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat on May 10, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.  (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Quickley was the 25th pick a year later, while Anunoby went 23rd in 2017. Achiuwa was drafted five picks before Quickley.