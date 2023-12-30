Immanuel Quickley shares stunned reaction to being traded by Knicks: 'Oh my goodness'

The NBA world was shocked on Saturday when the New York Knicks reportedly traded away two fan favorites.

The Knickerboxers sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, Malachi Flynn, and second-round pick.

There were some mixed emotions regarding Barrett, who had shown his flashes in the blue and orange but has never quite taken that next step.

But Quickley was an invaluable piece off the bench, and plenty of Knicks fans believe he should have garnered more minutes. Instead, he was traded.

It seems, though, that Quickley found out of the trade the same way everyone else did - through social media.

At least, that's what it seems like based on his reaction online.

He was left almost speechless on X, formerly Twitter.

"Oh my goodness….," he posted.

Barrett's and Quickley's now-former teammate in Josh Hart also had a similar reaction.

"What I wake up to," he wrote.

Barrett shared a post from Bleacher Report that featured Barrett playing for his home country of Canada that read Barrett "grew up…rooting for the Raptors."

New York reportedly had been trying to get Anunoby since last season's trade deadline.

The Knicks selected Barrett with the third overall pick in 2019, right after Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, and signed a four-year, $120 million extension last year.

Quickley was the 25th pick a year later, while Anunoby went 23rd in 2017. Achiuwa was drafted five picks before Quickley.