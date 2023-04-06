Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michael Jordan
Published

Illinois man arrested after alleged burglary attempt at Michael Jordan's estate outside Chicago

Jordan spent 13 years with the Chicago Bulls

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man was arrested Thursday after an alleged burglary attempt at Michael Jordan's estate in Highland Park, Illinois, just outside Chicago.

Raiden K. Hagedorn, 18, of Mundelein, Illinois, was taken into custody after residents reported seeing numerous officers at or near the scene.

Hagedorn was charged with criminal trespass to an occupied residence and two counts of criminal damage to property, all misdemeanors, according to the Lake McHenry Scanner.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A gate with the No. 23 controls access to the home of basketball legend Michael Jordan Oct. 21, 2013, in Highland Park, Ill.

A gate with the No. 23 controls access to the home of basketball legend Michael Jordan Oct. 21, 2013, in Highland Park, Ill. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

He was released on personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 20.

The estate spans 7 acres and 56,000 square feet.

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan during a press conference in 2020.

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan during a press conference in 2020. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

The house is among Jordan's several properties. His primary residence is in Florida.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office was on the scene along with a K-9 unit.

EX-NBA STAR BEN GORDON ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY BEING IN POSSESSION OF POCKETKNIFE, STUN GUN

The estate has been for sale since 2012 and is listed at over $14 million.

Michael Jordan, NBA legend and co-owner of 23xi Racing watches the action on pit road during qualifying for the 2nd annual Ally 400 June 25, 2022, at Nashville Superspeedway in Nashville.

Michael Jordan, NBA legend and co-owner of 23xi Racing watches the action on pit road during qualifying for the 2nd annual Ally 400 June 25, 2022, at Nashville Superspeedway in Nashville. (Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jordan spent 13 years of his illustrious career with the Chicago Bulls after being selected by them with the third pick in the 1984 NBA Draft.