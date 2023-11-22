Expand / Collapse search
MLB

Ichiro strikes out 9 batters against All-Star girls team

Ichiro Suzuki showed what he can do on the mound

Ryan Gaydos
Published
close
Ichiro Suzuki retired from Major League Baseball as one of the best pure hitters the game has ever seen.

He spent 19 years in the majors playing for the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins before leaving the game after the 2019 season at the age of 45.

Ichiro in April 2023

Ichiro Suzuki looks on before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on April 21, 2023 in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

He had 3,089 hits in his MLB career and 1,278 hits when he starred in the Japan Pacific League.

Ichiro has been back on the diamond in spurts since his retirement. Recently, an All-Star girls high school baseball team, who probably only know him from his prowess at the plate, got a little taste of his pitching skills.

The 10-time MLB All-Star, now 50, dominated.

Ichiro in 2022 spring training

Former Seattle Mariners player Ichiro Suzuki stares down a ball during spring training workouts at Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Arizona, March 17, 2022. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

He pitched in all nine innings, had nine strikeouts in a shutout and was 2-for-5 at the plate with a double. However, he did strike out looking at a pitch that pained the far corner. His team won the game.

"Personally, I'm glad that it was a hit. I was so happy," he said after the game, via MLB.com. "I've had some decent hits as a professional, so I was frustrated and frustrated. I set a goal of one as a batter no matter what. I'm so happy."

Ichiro at Tokyo Dome

Seattle Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki, #51, waves to fans after the game against the Oakland Athletics at Tokyo Dome. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

Daisuke Matsuzaka, who pitched in the majors for the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets, also played in the game and had a hit.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.