Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola inks 7-year deal to stay with Phillies

Nola has been with Phillies for entire career

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Aaron Nola is staying with the Philadelphia Phillies for the foreseeable future.

Nola and the Phillies agreed to a seven-year contract extension on Sunday, the team announced. The pitcher was one of the biggest names on the free-agent market but decided to stay with Philadelphia. His deal is reportedly worth $172 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Nola vs D-Backs

Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies leaves the game in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game 6 of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park, October 23, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

"At the outset of this offseason, we made signing Aaron our top priority," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. "We are committed to winning, and having an individual like him in our uniform for years to come only helps us in that regard.

FROM OUTKICK: SHOHEI OHTANI, CONFIRMED GOOD GUY, DONATES 60K BASEBALL GLOVES TO EVERY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN JAPAN

"Aaron has proven to be one of the best and most durable pitchers in our game for a number of years now, and when considering his leadership abilities and his character, it was very important for us to keep him a part of the Phillies family."

Aaron Nola in NLCS

Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before Game 6 of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park, October 23, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Philadelphia selected Nola with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft. He made his debut with the Phillies in July 2015 and became one of the mainstays in the rotation.

AARON JUDGE CREDITS FRESNO STATE FOR BIG LEAGUE SUCCESS DURING JERSEY RETIREMENT CEREMONY

He had a 4.46 ERA in 32 appearances this season along with 202 strikeouts. It’s the third straight year he struck out at least 200 batters. He finished fourth in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aaron Nola on the mound

Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning during Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park, October 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Now that Nola is locked up, it leaves only a few big-name pitchers on the market. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Sonny Gray, Jordan Montgomery and Eduardo Rodriguez are among those set to earn big deals. Shohei Ohtani is also on the market, but he will likely be relegated to hitting only in 2024 due to an arm injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.