Hornaday Jr. secures new truck ride for 2012

Ron Hornaday Jr. will drive the No.9 Miami Speedway.

Hornaday, the four-time series champion, has driven for Kevin Harvick Inc. since the start of the 2005 season. KHI is in its final year of competition in the series.

"I'm very honored to be able to drive for Joe Denette," Hornaday said. "It's come together quickly. I got to thank Kevin and DeLana [Harvick]. What a great opportunity it was to drive for them."

Hornaday, a 14-year veteran in trucks, has recorded 51 wins, 208 top-10 finishes and 27 poles in 299 career starts. He will make his 300th start in the series in Friday night's season-finale at Homestead. Hornaday enters the race 48 points behind leader Austin Dillon.

JDM announced that Jeff Hensley will serve as crew chief for Hornaday's No.9 team next season.

"We are proud to have a champion like Ron Hornaday joining our team," said team owner Joe Denette. "It's not every day that a young organization gets the opportunity to bring a veteran driver, like Hornaday, on board. He will bring a lot of experience and an entirely new dimension to our team. We are dedicated to winning races and contending for a championship in 2012, and we think our decision to bring Hornaday and Hensley to JDM shows that commitment."

JDM also plans to run a second entry for selected truck races next year.