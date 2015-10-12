Hodgson hits out at claims England call-ups are 'too easy'

England manager Roy Hodgson has hit back at claims suggesting it is too easy to earn a call-up to the national squad.

Some have questioned Hodgson's decision to select 19-year-old Dele Alli, who has started just three Premier League games for Tottenham since signing from MK Dons in February.

However, Hodgson insists Alli's surprise inclusion was the result of injuries to others and believes the experience will only aid the young midfielder's development.

"With Dele Alli, you have to bear in mind the number of injuries we've had," said the England manager.

"People like Dele come in because an opportunity has opened up for them with others moved aside.

"I think you have to be careful with those sorts of comments because I don't think it's a situation where the moment you kick the ball correctly from A to B you'll get in the England team. It's not like that at all.

"But if you do come in and make an impact as a young player and there are a lot of injuries in the first team, there may be opportunities."

Hodgson was speaking on Sunday ahead of England's final Group E qualification match against Lithuania.

England travel to Vilnius having won all nine of their European Qualifiers and now have the opportunity to finish with a 100 per cent record for the first time in their history.