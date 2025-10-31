Australian teen cricketer dies after ball strikes neck during training session

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The cricket community is mourning the loss of one of its own after a 17-year-old Australian died after being struck in the neck by a ball during practice, the country’s national governing body for the sport confirmed Thursday.

Ben Austin was training at Ferntree Gully in east Melbourne Tuesday when he was struck in the neck by a ball. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and placed on "advanced life support," Cricket Australia said.

He succumbed to his injuries Wednesday.

"We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community," Ferntree Gully Cricket Club said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family … his friends and to all of those who knew Ben and the joy that he brought."

Austin’s father also released a statement Thursday.

"We are utterly devastated by the passing of our beautiful Ben, who died earlier on Thursday morning," Jace Austin’s statement said. "For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends.

"This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers — going down to the nets with mates to play cricket . He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life."

The freak accident happened in front of Austin’s teammates, according to the family.

"We would also like to support his teammate who was bowling in the nets – this accident has impacted two young men and our thoughts are with he and his family as well."

Tributes poured in, and the young athlete was honored throughout the country, including a moment of silence before the T20 International series between Australia and India on Friday.

Austin died more than 10 years after popular cricketer Philip Hughes died in Australia in November 2014, two days after being hit near the ear by a ball during a game. He was 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.