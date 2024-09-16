Expand / Collapse search
Miami Heat

Heat push back on 'false narrative' surrounding Haitian migrants

Springfield, Ohio, has become a political flashpoint over the last week

Ryan Gaydos
Residents of Springfield, Ohio shared their fears and concerns over an influx of Haitian migrants, including traffic safety and strained public services.

The Miami Heat waded into the heated political waters surrounding Springfield, Ohio, on Monday as the team released a statement in defense of its Haitian employees.

"The Miami Heat staff, like Miami itself, is a diverse and brilliant mix of vibrant cultures, including many members of our Haitian community," the organization said. "The false narrative surrounding them is hurtful and offensive has sadly made innocent people targets of hateful speech and physical threats.

Miami Heat logo at a game

A detailed view of the shot and game clock in front of the tarp with the Miami Heat logo covering the seats in the arena during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Arena in Miami on Dec. 29, 2020. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

"Our Haitian employees, fans and friends deserve better."

The town of Springfield became a political flashpoint over the last week over viral claims of pets being stolen and eaten, which officials have vehemently denied. The claims opened up a larger conversation about the plight Haitian migrants have faced since arriving.

Thousands of Haitians have arrived in Springfield since the COVID-19 pandemic, and residents have been pointing to an uptick in crime, mayhem and car crashes due to the massive influx of new residents. In a town of 58,000 people, roughly 20,000 Haitians have arrived, according to city officials.

Many of those migrants have come to the U.S. with temporary protected status, allowing them the ability to live and work in the U.S. for a limited amount of time.

However, as more and more refugees came to the city, tensions between the local population and the sudden burst of newcomers started to bubble to the surface. Those tensions flared most after an October incident last year, which saw a school bus carrying dozens of children collide with a minivan, injuring many of the students on the bus and killing one.

Hornets vs Heat

A general view of the scoreboard with the FTX Arena logo hanging mid-court prior to the game between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena in Miami on Nov. 12, 2022. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

The Heat appeared to be the first pro sports team to speak out on the issue. Recording artist John Legend, who is from Springfield, urged his hometown to "embrace" Haitian migrants.

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.

