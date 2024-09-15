Ex-NBA star Rex Chapman calls on media to divert attention from 2nd apparent Trump assassination attempt

Former NBA star Rex Chapman implored the media to focus its attention on covering Springfield, Ohio, rather than an apparent second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his Florida course.

The town of Springfield became a political flashpoint over the last week over viral claims of pets being stolen and eaten, which officials have vehemently denied. The claims opened up a larger conversation about the plight Haitian migrants have faced since arriving.

Thousands of Haitians have arrived in Springfield since the COVID-19 pandemic, and residents have been pointing to an uptick in crime, mayhem and car crashes due to the massive influx of new residents. In a town of 58,000 people, roughly 20,000 Haitians have arrived, according to city officials.

On Sunday, a 58-year-old man was arrested and accused of pointing an AK-47 at Trump. Authorities said Secret Service agents fired at Ryan Wesley Routh after seeing the muzzle of his AK-47 pointing through a chain-link fence one hole ahead of where Trump was playing.

Authorities are treating the incident as an apparent assassination attempt on Trump.

"Media - please go to Springfield and cover the story there," Chapman wrote on X. "Not the one on the golf course in Florida. We’re watching."

Chapman made clear he condemned the assassination attempt.

"Political violence is bad," he wrote on X. "Whether it’s assassination attempts or candidates telling lies that inspire bomb threats against hospitals and elementary schools.

"I can sure as s--- condemn an assassination attempt against Trump. Why couldn’t he condemn bomb threats against schools and hospitals?"

Chapman was the No. 8 overall pick out of Kentucky in 1988. He was a member of the 1988-89 All-Rookie Team. He played in 666 games for four separate teams.

Trump released a statement on the apparent second assassination attempt later Sunday.

"There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!

"Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER.

"I will always love you for supporting me."