Hawks rout Pacers to win 14th straight

Atlanta, GA (SportsNetwork.com) - Jeff Teague and DeMarre Carroll led a third- quarter onslaught on Wednesday night to help the Atlanta Hawks match their longest winning streak in franchise history.

Teague finished with 17 points and 11 assists, while Carroll added 17 points and four steals as the Hawks routed the struggling Indiana Pacers 110-91 for their 14th consecutive win.

"It's always good to set a franchise record," Carroll said. "It's an honor, but at the same time we can't get too high on that."

The Hawks outscored Indiana 36-23 in the third to create an insurmountable advantage heading into the fourth. They shot 66.7 percent (14-of-21) from the floor in the period and knocked down 6-of-9 attempts from beyond the arc.

Teague and Carroll netted 10 points apiece during the frame.

Atlanta's current 14-game run tied the 1993-94 Hawks for the longest winning streak in franchise history.

"They have great ball movement, great shooting," Pacers coach Frank Vogel said of the Hawks.

Al Horford posted 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Paul Millsap supplied 12 points and nine boards for the Hawks, who had six players reach double figures in scoring.

C.J. Miles poured in 18 points off the bench to lead Indiana, which has dropped six consecutive contests.

The Hawks already held a 52-43 advantage early in the third quarter before erupting on an 18-4 run to put the game out of reach. Teague netted all 10 of his third-quarter points during the surge, including a 3-pointer, a three- point play and a layup to cap it and stake Atlanta to a healthy 70-47 cushion at the 7:48 mark.

The Hawks were up by as many as 27 in the period before taking an 88-64 margin into the fourth, where they cruised to the easy victory.

Earlier, Kyle Korver and Carroll knocked down 3s as Atlanta raced out to a 12-4 start.

Miles scored the last eight points for Indiana to close the opening frame, helping to get the Pacers within 25-21 following a quarter of play.

An 11-2 Atlanta swing helped it build a 37-25 lead in the second before the Hawks headed into the locker room with a 52-41 spread.

Game Notes

The Hawks improved to 3-0 against the Pacers this season, winning each game by double digits ... Wednesday was the second game of a season-high seven-game homestand for Atlanta ... Indiana has dropped five straight games on the road ... Pero Antic was 3-of-5 on 3s and provided 12 points for Atlanta.