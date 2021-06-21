Hawks' John Collins trolls 76ers' Joel Embiid with T-shirt after Game 7 win

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins reveled in the team’s Game 7 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, trolling Joel Embiid with his postgame outfit.

Collins posterized Embiid with an in-your-face dunk in Game 6 of the series – a game Atlanta would lose. It was two of Collins’ seven points in the Game 6 loss.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Collins would help the Hawks beat the 76ers in Game 7 with 14 points and 16 rebounds. After the game, Collins was seen wearing a T-shirt memorializing the dunk he put on Embiid in the previous game.

The fourth-year player has been a key piece for Atlanta since he turned pro. In the 2020-21 season, he played in 63 games and averaged 17.6 points. He added 7.4 rebounds and one block per game to his total.

SHAQ ON BEN SIMMONS: 'IF HE WAS IN MY LOCKER ROOM I WOULD HAVE KNOCKED HIS A-- OUT'

Atlanta needed him and everyone else to do their part in the Game 7 victory. Kevin Heurter led Atlanta with 27 points. Trae Young added 21 points.

The Hawks were able to beat the 76ers on their home floor, 103-96, and make the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2015. The Hawks haven’t been to the NBA Finals since 1961.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Hawks will play the Milwaukee Bucks. Game 1 is set for Wednesday night.