Hasselbeck day to day with sore elbow, forearm

Tennessee Titans quarterback Matt Hasselbeck is day to day with an injured throwing arm.

Hasselbeck hurt his right forearm and elbow during Sunday's loss to the Falcons. According to multiple reports, Hasselbeck's elbow has no structural damage.

Titans head coach Mike Munchak said Monday that they are going to take a wait- and-see approach with Hasselbeck.

Jake Locker, the eighth overall pick in this year's draft, replaced Hasselbeck late in the third quarter and threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Titans.

Tennessee welcomes Tampa Bay to town this Sunday.