Harmon soars 5 clear in Saskatchewan

Saskatoon, SK (SportsNetwork.com) - Matt Harmon fired a 9-under 63 on Saturday and he jumped five shots clear of the field after three rounds of the Dakota Dunes Open.

Harmon finished 54 holes at 18-under-par 198. He will go for his first PGA Tour Canada win on Sunday.

Robert Karlsson made eagle on the final hole to jump into second place at minus-13. He posted a 7-under 65 in round three at Dakota Dunes Golf Links.

After a pair of 70s, Chris Williams carded an 8-under 64 and he jumped into third place at 12-under-par 204. William Kropp shot 66 and is one stroke further back at minus-11.

Second-round co-leaders Erik Barnes and Kelvin Day both stumbled to 1-over 73s and they fell into a share of fifth at 10-under 206. They were joined there by Drew Stoltz (71), Mauricio Azcue (67), Matt Marshall (64), David Byrne (68), Benjamin Silverman (67) and Riley Fleming (65).

Harmon birdied the par-5 second to get his round going. He parred four in a row from the third before making eagle on the par-5 seventh. Harmon birdied the ninth to make the turn at 13-under.

Around the turn, he poured in three straight birdies from the 11th. Harmon closed his bogey-free round with birdies at 16 and 18.

Karlsson birdied the second, but gave that shot back when he bogeyed the sixth. He bounced back with three birdies in a 4-hole span from the seventh. The Swede birdied 12 and 14 to move to 11-under. After three pars in a row, he made eagle at the last to move within five of Harmon.

NOTES: Harmon, who played the last two years on the Web.com Tour, has a pair of top-10 finishes in three starts this year on the PGA Tour Canada ... The third round was completed despite a weather delay due to lightning in the area.