Happy Gilmore, an actual high school golfer, commits to playing at Ball State

There's a real person out there who goes by Happy Gilmore, and just like the famous movie and character, he is a pretty good golfer.

In fact, he actually may be as good as the fictional hopeful hockey player turned pro golfer who won the Tour Championship over Shooter McGavin in the 1996 film — the high school senior has committed to playing golf at Ball State University.

Gilmore's first name is Landon, but GolfWeek notes that he, of course, earned the nickname "Happy" when he was about 6 years old playing in golf tournaments.

Gilmore has starred for Bloomington South High School in Indiana.

"I am very excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and golf career at Ball State University. I am very grateful for the opportunity Coach Fleck has given me! I would like to thank my family, my friends and coaches who push me everyday!" he wrote on Twitter on Friday morning.

Gilmore finished T-7 at the Indiana high school boys' golf state tournament earlier this month, shooting even par over 36 holes after winning his regional the week prior.

He also recently shot a 66 at the U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier and is ranked No. 497 in the Golfweek/Sagarin boys rankings.

When Gilmore enters his freshman year, he may want to avoid the "ninth green at 9."

There is no word on if he'll be partnered with Bob Barker or "Lafferty Daniel," and his status for the Waterbury Open is also unknown.