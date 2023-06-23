Expand / Collapse search
Happy Gilmore, an actual high school golfer, commits to playing at Ball State

Adam Sandler's movie of the same name was a hit in 1996

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
There's a real person out there who goes by Happy Gilmore, and just like the famous movie and character, he is a pretty good golfer.

In fact, he actually may be as good as the fictional hopeful hockey player turned pro golfer who won the Tour Championship over Shooter McGavin in the 1996 film — the high school senior has committed to playing golf at Ball State University.

NCAA golf logo

The NCAA logo is seen during the match between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Florida Gators during the Division I Men's Golf Championship held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 31, 2023. (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Gilmore's first name is Landon, but GolfWeek notes that he, of course, earned the nickname "Happy" when he was about 6 years old playing in golf tournaments.

Gilmore has starred for Bloomington South High School in Indiana.

"I am very excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and golf career at Ball State University. I am very grateful for the opportunity Coach Fleck has given me! I would like to thank my family, my friends and coaches who push me everyday!" he wrote on Twitter on Friday morning.

Gilmore finished T-7 at the Indiana high school boys' golf state tournament earlier this month, shooting even par over 36 holes after winning his regional the week prior.

Golf flag

A flag stick and a ball in the air are seen during the second round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship held at The Ohio State University Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 24, 2018. (Michael Cohen/Getty Images)

He also recently shot a 66 at the U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier and is ranked No. 497 in the Golfweek/Sagarin boys rankings.

When Gilmore enters his freshman year, he may want to avoid the "ninth green at 9."

NCAA trophy

A general view of the NCAA National Champion trophy during the NCAA Women's Golf Championship Final at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 26, 2021. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

There is no word on if he'll be partnered with Bob Barker or "Lafferty Daniel," and his status for the Waterbury Open is also unknown.