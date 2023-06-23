Expand / Collapse search
PGA Tour
Published

Rory McIlroy records first hole-in-one on PGA Tour: ‘Really cool’

McIlroy has previously recorded an ace on the DP World Tour

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Rory Mcllroy hits hole-in-one at Travelers Championship Video

Rory Mcllroy hits hole-in-one at Travelers Championship

The 34-year-old recorded his first ace in his PGA Tour career from 214 yards. Credit: PGA TOUR

Rory McIlroy has many accomplishments in his professional golf career, but one had eluded him until Thursday's first round of the Travelers Championship. 

McIlroy, a four-time major winner, carded his first hole-in-one at a PGA Tour tournament on the eighth hole at TPC River Highlands.

Rory McIlroy waves after making a hole-in-one

Rory McIlroy waves after making a hole-in-one on the eighth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2023 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Taking a 5-iron on the 214-yard Par 3, McIlroy hit his "best shot of the day" as the crowd roared its approval. 

"As hole-in-ones go, I’ve had hole-in-ones in the past where it has been an ok shot – you get a little lucky or whatever – that was the best shot of the day that I hit," McIlroy said after the round. "It’s obviously a bonus for it to go in the hole. It was really cool."

McIlroy confirmed the shot on the eighth was his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour, adding that he’s carded an ace on the DP World Tour

The ace was a bright spot in an otherwise up-and-down round for McIlroy, who finished the day with a 68.

Rory McIlroy waved after making a hoile-in-one

Rory McIlroy waves after making a hole-in-one on the eighth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2023 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

McIlroy had five birdies and five bogies in the round, ending the day at 2-under par. 

"I threw it away," McIlroy said of his hole-in-one ball. "I’m not sentimental. I don’t care. I’d rather have trophies than golf balls."

While McIlroy’s shot was certainly a highlight, Denny McCarthy stole the headlines with a first-round 60 to take the lead after one round. 

Rory McIlroy plays a shot during a practice round

Rory McIlroy plays his second shot into the 12th green during a practice round prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2023 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)


"I felt positive from the second I woke up this morning," McCarthy said, according to ESPN. "So, everything just kind of clicked today. It was obviously just a great day."

The second round is underway on Friday at TPC River Highlands. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.