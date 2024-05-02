Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar

Hall of Famer Richard Petty discusses favorite era of NASCAR racing, reveals 'best car' he ever drove

Petty is the all-time Cup Series wins leader

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Richard Petty recently reflected on his storied NASCAR career and revealed his favorite era.

During an appearance on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast, "The Dale Jr. Download," Petty described the early to mid-1970s as the most outstanding era for race cars.

"We won a bunch of races with the Charger," Petty said. "We had a lot of experience with it, and we got to run it like four or five years. Of all the race cars I’ve ever had, it was the most natural race car that was before all the wind tunnel testing and all this kind of stuff."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Richard Petty walks onstage

Legacy Motor Club co-owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty walks onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 25, 2024, in Hampton, Ga.  (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Petty affectionately described it as the "all-around best race car" he ever operated.

DENNY HAMLIN STAVES OFF HARD-CHARGING KYLE LARSON FOR 3RD WIN OF 2024 SEASON AT DOVER

"That car was so sensitive, you could change a spoiler a quarter-inch and go from dead push to dead loose. But we had worked with it so much, we learned that. It was just a pleasure to drive it. It worked on short tracks, road courses, superspeedways. It was just a good all-around best race car I ever had."

Richard Petty waves to fans

Grand Marshal Richard Petty waves to fans during driver introductions before the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Clean Harbors 150 at Knoxville Raceway June 18, 2022, in Knoxville, Iowa. (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Petty's appearance on the podcast coincided with his family's celebration of three quarters of a century in racing.

His father, Lee Petty, won the first-ever Daytona 500. Richard later became NASCAR's all-time wins leader. Petty's son Kyle also had a successful stock car racing career. Petty's grandson spent time on the track before he died in 2000.

Richard Petty looks on during a NASCAR event

Legacy Motor Club co-owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty during the NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 2 at Daytona International Speedway Feb. 15, 2024, in Daytona Beach, Fla.  (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

"Seventy-five years in the sport is an incredible milestone for our family, especially when it all began as a family business," Petty said in a press release last December.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NASCAR also recently commemorated its 75th anniversary.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.