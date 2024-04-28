Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar

Denny Hamlin staves off hard-charging Kyle Larson for 3rd win of 2024 season at Dover

Larson closed gap by the white flag but couldn't catch up

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Denny Hamlin picked up his third win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday, holding off Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. in the Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway.

Hamlin made a shrewd move to cut off Larson and Alex Bowman coming off of pit road, and after a crash involving Christopher Bell, William Byron and Bubba Wallace late in the race, he jumped out in front of the race restart.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Denny Hamlin celebrates

Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Mavis Tire Toyota, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware, on April 28, 2024. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

With 16 laps to go, Larson got within a half second of Hamlin. With two laps to go, the No. 5 was about 0.25 seconds behind Hamlin. But there was just no catching the No. 11.

Hamlin was greeted with a mix of cheers and boos as he got out of his car.

"I think the key moment really was, you know, Kyle did a really good job executing on the green flag pit cycle, and then we were able to get the lead there on that restart, which allowed us, with the caution, to control the restart," Hamlin told Fox Sports’ Regan Smith. "Certainly feels good to win here at Dover.

Hamlin’s win at the Würth 400 was the 54th of his career. He moved into a tie with Lee Petty for 12th all-time. His third win ties Byron for the most on the season.

NASCAR DRIVER RYAN SIEG'S CAR BURSTS INTO FLAMES DURING RACE AT DOVER

Kyle Larson on Denny Hamlin

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Mavis Tire Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware, on April 28, 2024. (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

"It’s just fantastic," Hamlin said of tying Petty. "I couldn’t hold Lee Petty’s helmet. I’ve been blessed with a great race team. … Everyone who supports the 11 car, they’re the ones who make it happen. I’m the lucky one who gets to drive it."

Hamlin led 136 of the 400 laps at the track known as "The Monster Mile."

He won at Richmond and Bristol earlier this season and already looks to be in playoff form.

Larson, even with the second-place finish, will maintain first place in the driver standings. Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott finished behind Truex to round out the top five. Noah Gragson, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Daniel Hemric and Ty Gibbs finished in the top 10.

Truex won last year’s Dover spring race.

Denny Hamlin in Delaware

Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Mavis Tire Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware, on April 28, 2024. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Next week, the NASCAR season heads to Kansas Speedway.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.