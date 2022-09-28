Hall of Famer Jackie Slater appreciates high praise for son: 'It’s very humbling'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jackie Slater is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who established himself as one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history with the Los Angeles Rams from 1976 to 1995.

His son is also making a case for Canton.

Matthew Slater, listed as a wide receiver, has made a name for himself on the New England Patriots’ special teams. He has been with the Patriots since 2008 and has racked up 10 Pro Bowl and two All-Pro selections along with three Super Bowl rings.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ahead of New England’s game against Pittsburgh in Week 2 this season, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called Slater a "legendary special teams player."

Jackie Slater told Fox News Digital in a recent interview it was "humbling" to see a coach like Tomlin to have such high praise for his son.

"It’s very humbling actually because Mike Tomlin has been coaching in the National Football League for a long time as a head coach," Slater said. "He’s had some of the best players on his roster that have ever played the game. He’s coached some of them. He’s competed against some very well-coached Bill Belichick teams.

BILLS' JOSH ALLEN ON KEN DORSEY'S BOOTH MELTDOWN: 'WE FREAKING LOVE SEEING THAT'

"For him to look at the consistency of Matthew’s work and for him to look at the quality of Matthew’s work and for him to make a statement like that is just really humbling to me to hear somebody that I have so much respect for to have looked at my son’s work, the body of my son’s work and make that statement … it’s honoring to Matthew and makes his mother and I very, very proud."

Slater’s resume could be seen as Hall of Fame worthy.

Special teams players do not often get looked at as Canton bound. Jackie Slater would not say one way or another whether his son deserves to get in, opting for the process to play itself out.

Only a handful of kickers, punters and returners have made the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Steve Tasker, who is also considered to have a Hall of Fame resume, supported Slater’s Canton candidacy back in February.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think of Matthew Slater, I don’t think there’s any question he’ll get in when his time comes," he told Morten Andersen on his podcast "Great Dane Nation." "He might not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but he’ll be a guy they’ll have to address. At least he’ll get into the finalist room, where they’ll have to address his candidacy. Up until the time you’re a finalist, they don’t do that in an open forum with all of the voters in the room."