Grizzlies extend Ja Morant's suspension as gun controversy continues: report

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant will remain away from the team, and ESPN reports he'll miss at least the next four games.

Those games are against the Golden State Warriors, the Dallas Mavericks in back-to-back games and the Miami Heat.

Glendale Police in Colorado concluded their investigation into Morant after he allegedly brandished a gun while at a nightclub on his Instagram live.

In a press release, Glendale Police said they were "not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of charges."

"In this case, it should be noted that, on the night in question, the GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type," the department said. "Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint.

"The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and, in fact, no firearm was ever located. Although the video was concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime."

However, Morant could still face a league suspension on top of the Grizzlies' punishment.

NBA journalist Marc Stein appeared on the "This League Uncut" podcast Tuesday and said there are "a couple of elements" the league and law enforcement in Colorado are looking into.

"This was done on the road," Stein said, referring to Morant allegedly brandishing the gun. "This was at a club in Denver, I believe. And so there’s questions of, ‘Did he personally bring the pistol in himself?’ And then, being on the road, there’s a question as to did he have the pistol on the team plane?"

The league’s CBA states that a gun on team premises would result in a suspension, though the length is "imposed at the commissioner’s discretion," according to Stein.

Laura Ehret, the Grizzlies’ vice president of communications and basketball information strategy, told USA Today the team follows all TSA regulations.

Morant issued an apology Saturday after receiving backlash for the incident, saying he would take time to "get help."

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down," Morant said. "I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

The Grizzlies have lost the two games Morant has missed so far, falling 135-129 to the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday and 112-103 to the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Joe Morgan contributed to this report.