Grizzlies down Mavs

Jerryd Bayless tallied 19 points, four assists and four steals off the bench in the Memphis Grizzlies' 103-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Ed Davis added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who are one game behind the Denver Nuggets for the third seed in the Western Conference.

"We scored 65 points in the second half, we got up and down the court, we defended, and got the bench guys in," Grizzlies head coach Lionel Hollins said.

Dirk Nowitzki netted 26 points to lead Dallas, which had won four of its last five tilts coming in.

The Grizzlies overcame a 14-point, first-half deficit and Davis' three-point play capped a 9-0 run that gave Memphis an 86-78 lead midway through the fourth.

Keyon Dooling's third 3-pointer of the stanza made it 97-87 with 2:31 remaining and Dallas never got within less than five the rest of the way.

Earlier, a 9-0 Mavs spurt vaulted them to a 44-30 edge a little past the midway point of the second before the home team took a 46-38 cushion into the locker room.

The Grizzlies, though, began the third on a 13-4 run to give them the lead. Tayshaun Prince had four points during the surge, which was capped on Tony Allen's dunk to make it 51-50 with 7:12 to go in the period.

"They were the more aggressive team in the second half. We were missing shots and they were making shots," Mavs guard Mike James said.

It remained a one-possession contest for the rest of the stanza before Memphis took a 68-67 margin into the final frame.

Game Notes

Memphis scored 25 points off of 15 Dallas turnovers ... Memphis held a 40-30 points in the paint advantage ... Vince Carter had 22 points and five rebounds for the Mavericks.