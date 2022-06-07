Expand / Collapse search
Grayson Murray reignites Kevin Na spat after PGA Tour resignation: 'You won't be missed'

Feud seemingly began over a tweet Murray wrote about Na's pace during tournaments

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Kevin Na announced his resignation from the PGA Tour over the weekend as a way to seemingly avoid any legal troubles for joining the rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, but his resignation didn’t do much to shield him from his ongoing spat with Grayson Murray. 

Murray, a one-time PGA Tour winner, took to social media to troll Na after his announcement over his pace on the green. 

Kevin Na lines up a putt during the Mexico Open at Vidanta on April 29, 2022, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

Kevin Na lines up a putt during the Mexico Open at Vidanta on April 29, 2022, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

"Like I said on the range in Mexico. You won’t be missed," he said in a tweet. "Our rounds just got 20 min faster!"

Murray was referring to his ongoing spat with Na, which seemingly began in January when he responded to a tweet pointing out Na’s signature move of walking in his putts. 

"Kevin Na taking 3 minutes to putt them does get old," he said in response. 

Na responded saying: "U missing the cut is getting old!" 

While it appeared to be just an innocent back and forth between two competitors, Murray revealed on "The Strip Show Podcast" in April that Na aggressively confronted him about it at the Mexico Open. 

"I won't repeat every word [Na] said, but basically, there was a lot of profanity involved, and calling me a not-so-nice word about how I should have said it to his face in person," Murray said, via the Golf Channel

Grayson Murray hits during the Korn Ferry Tour AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Grayson Murray hits during the Korn Ferry Tour AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"I went right up to his face and held my ground, and I told him, if I wasn't going to get suspended right now I'd drop his a-- right there on the range. Because what he said was very immature and I know he wouldn't have said it to me if we were just seeing each other outside of the golf course."

Murray added that he told Na if he were to join the rival golf league, "no one’s going to miss him on this tour."

Kevin Na watches his tee shot during the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kevin Na watches his tee shot during the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Na has yet to acknowledge the latest dig on social media, but Murray sent out another tweet apologizing. 

"I don’t want to be a bully. I apologize to [Na] I’d be doing the exact same thing if I were him. also, for anyone who says I suck at golf y’all are wrong."

