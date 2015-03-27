Granger's 25 lead Pacers past Warriors

Danny Granger scored 25 points to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Golden State Warriors 102-78 Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Tyler Hansbrough scored 15 points and Roy Hibbert added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Pacers, who remained in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers topped 100 points for the fourth straight game after doing so just six times before the current stretch.

Monta Ellis and Brandon Rush each scored 14 points for the Warriors, who finished with season lows in points and field-goal percentage (.341).

Golden State guard Stephen Curry sat out with a strained tendon in his right foot. The Warriors missed the 45-percent 3-point shooter — they made just 1 of 17 3s in the first three quarters.

Indiana shut down the league's No. 5 scoring offense, which had averaged 99.2 points per game.

The Pacers led 52-38 at halftime as Golden State posted its second-lowest point total in a first half this season.

A 3-pointer by Paul George early in the second half pushed Indiana's lead to 57-40, and a reverse layup by Granger upped the margin to 19. A free throw by George gave Indiana a 20-point lead for the first time, and a putback dunk by Hibbert on a miss by Granger forced the Warriors to call timeout.

Golden State missed four of its first five shots after halftime to fall behind 62-40. A 3-point play by Granger pushed Indiana's lead to 77-47.

Granger scored 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting in the third quarter. The Pacers shot 12-for-19 as a team in the period while holding the Warriors to 7-for-21 shooting.

George had 11 points and nine rebounds, Darren Collison scored 11 points and David West had 10 points and seven boards for the Pacers.

___

NOTES: Warriors coach Mark Jackson, a former Pacers player, was cheered loudly during pregame introductions. ... Indiana took a 10-0 lead early as Golden State missed its first nine shots. ... Ellis made a bank shot as time expired at the end of the first quarter to cut Indiana's lead to 24-21. ... Ellis shot 1-for-6 in the second half. .. Charles Jenkins, who started for Golden State in place of Stephen Curry, scored two points on 0-for-5 shooting. ... Indiana G George Hill had two points on 1-for-6 shooting in his second game back from a chip fracture in left ankle.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/cliffbruntap