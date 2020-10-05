Golden Tate was defending himself in Jalen Ramsey fight, Giants coach says

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate was defending himself during a brawl at midfield with Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey after their game, coach Joe Judge said Monday.

Judge was asked about the incident after the Giants lost to the Rams 17-9. He said he didn’t want anyone in the organization to have to deal with something like a postgame fight.

“This isn’t why we play the game. We have 60 minutes to beat the hell out of each other legally between the whistles. We don’t need anything extra after. I talked to a number of our players, then obviously, we saw some video on it of guys who were involved,” Judge said. “I had enough of a kind of eye witness standpoint myself after me and Sean (McVay) had an exchange at midfield. I turned around and it was kind of happening right there in front of me, so I got a quick glimpse of it right there.

“Look, all I can say is the account I got from a number of our players was that, there’s a history, obviously, between them. There was a punch thrown. Golden was defending himself. I was told he wasn’t the one who threw the punch. Everybody involved was trying to break it up. I can say both our players and the Rams’ staff and players, from what I saw with my own eyes, were all in there just trying to break it up. I didn’t see everything going on in the pile, but from the accounts I was told and the information I was given and from what I saw with my own eyes, that’s what I saw, that guys were trying to break it up.”

Judge said he didn’t anticipate any team discipline stemming from the fight. The league may fine both players but no suspensions were anticipated either, the NFL Network reported.

Both players walked toward each other after the game and immediately got confrontational with each other, according to the Associated Press.

Tate and Ramsey’s private lives have spilled over onto the football field. Ramsey has two children with Tate’s sister and Ramsey and the woman had a public breakup last year. Tate told the New York Post in 2019 that he wasn’t happy with Ramsey.

“I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it,” Tate told the paper at the time.

Things appeared to get testy between the two players when Ramsey made a key tackle on Tate during Sunday afternoon’s game.

The Rams improved to 3-1 with the win while the Giants fell to 0-4.

Neither player has yet to talk about the fight.