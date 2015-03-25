Goalkeeper Hope Solo returns to national team in prep for South Korea matches

Star goalkeeper Hope Solo makes her return to the U.S. team roster after fully recovering from left wrist surgery as coach Tom Sermanni picks 23 players for games against South Korea.

Solo, who has 135 international appearances, will be available for both matches, her first time back with the U.S. women since February. The Americans will play South Korea on June 15 in Foxborough, Mass., and five days later in Harrison, N.J.

Sermanni chose 18 of the 21 players who trained in Canada for a week leading up to a 3-0 victory against the host country last Sunday in Toronto. He also added Solo, midfielder Megan Rapinoe, who will have completed her season with Lyon, France; midfielder Yael Averbuch (Göteborg in Sweden); and defender Meghan Klingenberg (Tyresö in Sweden).