Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Giants

Giants waive kicker after inexplicable viral moment, missed field goals

Younghoe Koo missed two field goals against the Commanders

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Commanders get hard fought victory to hand Giants eighth consecutive loss | NFL on FOX Video

Commanders get hard fought victory to hand Giants eighth consecutive loss | NFL on FOX

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma recapped the Washington Commanders' 29-21 win over the New York Giants.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants have mostly failed at all three phases of a football game in 2025, and on Tuesday, the team hoped to amend part of their issues – the kicking game.

The Giants waived kicker Younghoe Koo after a tumultuous stint with the Big Blue. Koo, a one-time Pro Bowler, missed two field goals in the team’s 29-21 loss to the Washington Commanders. He was 4-of-6 on field goal attempts in five games with the Giants.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Younghoe Koo looks on

New York Giants place kicker Younghoe Koo (37) reacts after missing a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 14, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

Koo also suffered an inexplicable viral moment against the New England Patriots three weeks ago when his foot got caught in the turf. The result was a botched attempt and a turnover on downs for the Giants amid a blowout loss.

"I was approaching the ball and, cold weather, the ball kind of slipped out at the bottom so it was moving," Koo said, via the New York Post. "I wasn’t able to kick through the ball. The ball was moving when I was driving to it, so I just pulled up on it.

"Jamie did a good job of catching it and putting it back, but, at that point, it was too late."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE SPORTS HUDDLE NEWSLETTER 

Younghoe Koo misses kick

New York Giants place kicker Younghoe Koo (37) attempts an extra point during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1, 2025. (Eric Canha/Imagn Images)

The missteps and missed field goals have been a major part of the Giants’ 2025 season.

New York is 12th in yards gained and 22nd in points scored. Their defense is 29th in points allowed and 30th in yards allowed. The team has used three kickers, including Koo, Graham Gano and Jude McAtamney. Jamie Gillan and Cameron Johnston have both been used in the punting game.

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants are 2-12 this season with three games left to go. Should they finish with the same number of wins, it would be the fifth time since winning the Super Bowl in 2012 they’ve finished with four or fewer victories. New York has only made the playoffs twice in that span.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue