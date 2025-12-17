Giants waive kicker after inexplicable viral moment, missed field goals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants have mostly failed at all three phases of a football game in 2025, and on Tuesday, the team hoped to amend part of their issues – the kicking game.

The Giants waived kicker Younghoe Koo after a tumultuous stint with the Big Blue. Koo, a one-time Pro Bowler, missed two field goals in the team’s 29-21 loss to the Washington Commanders. He was 4-of-6 on field goal attempts in five games with the Giants.

Koo also suffered an inexplicable viral moment against the New England Patriots three weeks ago when his foot got caught in the turf. The result was a botched attempt and a turnover on downs for the Giants amid a blowout loss.

"I was approaching the ball and, cold weather, the ball kind of slipped out at the bottom so it was moving," Koo said, via the New York Post. "I wasn’t able to kick through the ball. The ball was moving when I was driving to it, so I just pulled up on it.

"Jamie did a good job of catching it and putting it back, but, at that point, it was too late."

The missteps and missed field goals have been a major part of the Giants’ 2025 season.

New York is 12th in yards gained and 22nd in points scored. Their defense is 29th in points allowed and 30th in yards allowed. The team has used three kickers, including Koo, Graham Gano and Jude McAtamney. Jamie Gillan and Cameron Johnston have both been used in the punting game.

The Giants are 2-12 this season with three games left to go. Should they finish with the same number of wins, it would be the fifth time since winning the Super Bowl in 2012 they’ve finished with four or fewer victories. New York has only made the playoffs twice in that span.