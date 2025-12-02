Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants kicker Younghoe Koo offers bizarre explanation for botched field goal attempt in loss to Patriots

'The ball kind of slipped out at the bottom so it was moving,' Koo explained

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
New York Giants kicker Younghoe Koo had arguably the most bizarre field goal attempt in recent memory during Monday night’s loss to the New England Patriots, but his explanation of the botched kick was even more bizarre. 

In the second quarter, with the Giants trailing by 10, Koo took to the field to line up for a 47-yard field goal attempt in hopes of narrowing the lead to just one score before halftime. But Koo, who was released by the Atlanta Falcons earlier this season after a crucial miss, made contact with the turf, missing the ball entirely. 

Younghoe Koo misses kick

New York Giants place kicker Younghoe Koo (37) makes an extra point during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1, 2025. (Eric Canha/Imagn Images)

A scramble for the ball ensued, and holder Jamie Gillan was tackled for what was recorded as a 13-yard sack by Jeremiah Pharms. 

The botched kick went viral on social media, including rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart’s sideline reaction to the mishap.

After the game, Koo seemed to point the finger at the cold weather at Foxborough and a moving ball.  

"I was approaching the ball and, cold weather, the ball kind of slipped out at the bottom so it was moving," Koo said, via the New York Post. "I wasn’t able to kick through the ball. The ball was moving when I was driving to it, so I just pulled up on it."

Younghoe Koo on the field

New York Giants place kicker Younghoe Koo (37) is on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Nov. 16, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

"Jamie did a good job of catching it and putting it back," he added, "but, at that point, it was too late."

Koo’s failed attempt wasn’t New York’s only mishap on special teams. Gunner Olszewski also fumbled on a kickoff return late in the first half after being sandwiched on a tackle by Marte Mapu and Christian Elliss.

The Patriots recovered on the Giants’ 27 and eventually added Andy Borregales’ second field goal of the half.

Kyle Williams makes incredible catch

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) catches a touchdown pass against New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Patriots picked up their 10th straight win with the 33-15 victory, and both teams head into a late bye week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

