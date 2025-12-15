Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Jaxson Dart's rumored girlfriend wears Giants shirt in TikTok video as dating speculation ramps up

Dart and Marissa Ayers were linked in October

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
The woman who has been rumored to be dating New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart kept NFL fans on their toes in a recent social media video.

Marissa Ayers, a 22-year-old model and ring girl for Most Valuable Promotions, appeared in a TikTok video showing a day in her life. She was wearing a Giants shirt that draped down to her knees. Ayers gave a glimpse of her morning, putting her makeup on, making her bed and getting ready for the day.

Jaxson Dart looks on

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 26, 2025. (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

Neither of the two have confirmed if they’re together. But Ayers was spotted on the Giants’ sideline earlier this month.

She was seen taking photos with Dart’s mom, Kara, as well as in the background of some shots of the quarterback himself before the Giants took on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Jaxson Dart has been rumored to be dating Marissa Ayers,

Jaxson Dart has been rumored to be dating Marissa Ayers, right. (Getty Images/TikTok)

An Instagram photo also showed Ayers with Kara Dart and Boston-based restaurateur David Ledbury.

ROMANCE RUMORS SWIRL AROUND JAXSON DART AS MODEL APPEARS AT GIANTS' GAME VS PATRIOTS

Marissa Ayers tries out for ring girl

MVP model Marissa Ayers during an open workout session, held at The Oculus at World Trade Center in New York, ahead of the undisputed super lightweight championship fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, on July 11, 2025, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Marissa Ayers at a press conference

Marissa Ayers during a press conference ahead of the championship fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano on July 11, 2025, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Dart and Ayers were first linked after reportedly appearing at a Halloween party together in October.

Ayers has more than 1.5 million TikTok followers and another 402,000 followers on Instagram, according to the New York Post. She was among the models who appeared as ring girls during the Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight over the summer.

Jaxson Dart mees with his family

Jaxson Dart of the New York Giants interacts on the sideline before the New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1, 2025, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

It’s unclear if she will be at any more Giants games this season.

