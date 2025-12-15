Jaxson Dart's rumored girlfriend wears Giants shirt in TikTok video as dating speculation ramps up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The woman who has been rumored to be dating New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart kept NFL fans on their toes in a recent social media video.

Marissa Ayers, a 22-year-old model and ring girl for Most Valuable Promotions, appeared in a TikTok video showing a day in her life. She was wearing a Giants shirt that draped down to her knees. Ayers gave a glimpse of her morning, putting her makeup on, making her bed and getting ready for the day.

Neither of the two have confirmed if they’re together. But Ayers was spotted on the Giants’ sideline earlier this month.

She was seen taking photos with Dart’s mom, Kara, as well as in the background of some shots of the quarterback himself before the Giants took on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

An Instagram photo also showed Ayers with Kara Dart and Boston-based restaurateur David Ledbury.

Dart and Ayers were first linked after reportedly appearing at a Halloween party together in October.

Ayers has more than 1.5 million TikTok followers and another 402,000 followers on Instagram, according to the New York Post. She was among the models who appeared as ring girls during the Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight over the summer.

It’s unclear if she will be at any more Giants games this season.