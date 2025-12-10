Russell Wilson signals NFL future plans as Jaxson Dart emerges as Giants’ top option for next season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After a rocky one-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, Russell Wilson joined the New York Giants this past offseason. However, he was relegated to a backup role after just three games.

Rookie Jaxson Dart quickly showed promise once he had the chance to start, but his season was briefly derailed by injury. Jameis Winston — not Wilson — stepped in for Dart in a handful of games. Dart returned to the starting lineup in Week 13, casting more doubt on Wilson's future with the Giants.

Nevertheless, Wilson does not appear to be ready to call it quits in 2026.

On Wednesday, Wilson replied to a social media user who declared, "2017-2020 Russell Wilson would be the best QB in the NFL if he played today."

The statement was a response to a clip from FOX Sports’ daily morning program, "Wake Up Barstool," that debated whether Wilson's career shared similarities with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

"Man… I gotta get back to Ballin’ & being Me. Back to my First 10. It’s time. Time to go Dark," Wilson wrote on X.

Just three NFL seasons have passed since Wilson was among the highest-paid stars in league history. The Super Bowl winner appeared to be on the fast track to Canton for a Hall of Fame enshrinement shortly after he hung up his cleats.

In March 2022, the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos. His two-year stint in Denver was tumultuous.

Wilson has seen limited action following his latest benching. Barring a major roster shakeup or an injury crisis in the Giants' quarterback room, Wilson is on track to end the season with career lows in touchdowns and passing yards.

He has thrown for 831 yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions over six games this season. The 37-year-old could draw interest from teams looking for a bridge quarterback, considering the expected limited number of available options in next offseason’s free-agent quarterback class.

