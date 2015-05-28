Giants turn to Vogelsong in finale with Brewers

(SportsNetwork.com) - Ryan Vogelsong will try to finish off a so-far perfect May with another victory on Wednesday afternoon when the San Francisco Giants attempt to sweep a three-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The veteran hurler was 0-2 with a 9.31 earned run average through five games (3 starts) in April, but has rebounded this month by going 3-0 with a 1.05 ERA in four starts. Vogelsong won a second straight outing on Friday at Colorado, blanking the Rockies over six innings of two-hit ball. He also walked three and struck out five, lowering his season ERA to 4.60.

The right-hander is 4-3 lifetime versus the Brewers with a 5.10 ERA in 14 games (9 starts). He has a 7.43 ERA in five road games (4 starts) this season.

With Wily Peralta out for the next 4-to-6 weeks due to a left rib-cage strain, Mike Fiers will move up to pitch today's finale in his place on just three days' rest. Milwaukee has on off day on Thursday, meaning the rotation will be back on normal rest after this finale.

Fiers last pitched in Saturday's 3-2 loss in Atlanta and did not factor into the decision after giving up two runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings. It marked his third straight outing of giving up just two runs, though he got a no-decision in each one.

"I don't think it's a big deal for me," Fiers told Milwaukee's website of the short rest. "I didn't really throw as many pitches as I usually do [86 against the Braves]. I don't think it's any more stressful than a regular start. I'm fine with it. The team needs me to go and I'll be ready to go."

The right-hander is 1-4 with a 4.63 ERA on the year and 0-1 with a 4.32 ERA in two career meetings with the Giants, including one start.

The Giants used home runs from Hunter Pence, Matt Duffy and Brandon Belt to win Tuesday's meeting 6-3. It was their second straight victory and 10th in their last 12 games.

Madison Bumgarner picked up his third straight win after allowing all three runs on four hits in six innings of work. The southpaw walked a pair, giving him 30 straight starts dating back to last July 13 without walking more than two batters in a game.

Brewers starter Matt Garza was responsible for five runs on eight hits over five innings to fall to 0-4 at home.

"For Matt, it's the big inning," said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. "We've got to figure out how to limit damage."

Aramis Ramirez had two hits and homered for Milwaukee, which has lost four in a row.

The Giants swept a three-game set at home over the Brewers in 2014 and last swept a series in Milwaukee when they took all four meetings from July 5-8, 2010.