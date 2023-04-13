Giants' Taylor Rogers tosses glove in trash after poor outing vs Dodgers

San Francisco Giants pitcher Taylor Rogers threw his glove right in the trash on Wednesday night as the team lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 10-5.

Rogers had every reason to throw the glove away. He came into the game as a relief pitcher for Scott Alexander to start the sixth, but he wouldn’t make it out of the inning. He wouldn’t even record an out.

Rogers walked four straight batters to start the inning – Trayce Thompson, Chris Taylor, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. He was replaced by John Brebbia without recording a single out. He was also responsible for the runners on base and that’s when the floodgates opened.

The Dodgers scored five runs in the sixth to take the lead and break the game open. Rogers was hit for four runs without giving up a single hit. He threw his glove into the bin and slapped his hand a few times on his jacket in frustration.

"He’s just struggling to find the zone consistently," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said after the game, via MLB.com. "That was a tough one, obviously. He just couldn’t throw strikes. When he was able to throw strikes, Freeman put a tremendous at-bat on him and forced him to get in the zone over and over and over, which he did. He just wasn’t able to finish."

Los Angeles won the game 10-5.

"I think these ones are ones you don’t figure out until the next day," Rogers said. "You never sleep, so you’re alone with your thoughts all night. That’s when you try to pinpoint what you’re going to do."