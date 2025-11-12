Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Giants

Giants to start Jameis Winston at quarterback for Week 11 game vs Packers: reports

Russell Wilson has not played well with the Giants

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Nick Wright on the Packers, Giants firing Brian Daboll, Lakers | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Nick Wright on the Packers, Giants firing Brian Daboll, Lakers | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Green Bay Packers’ offensive struggles, the New York Giants firing Brian Daboll, and if the Los Angeles Lakers are no longer reliant on LeBron James.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

More changes will come to the New York Giants this weekend after the team fired head coach Brian Daboll, according to multiple reports.

The Giants will reportedly start Jameis Winston at quarterback against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. It will be Winston’s first appearance with Big Blue as he’s served as the third-string quarterback on the depth chart behind Jaxson Dart and Russell Wilson.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jameis Winston hypes up his team

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) huddles up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Oct. 19, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

Dart doesn’t appear to be cleared to play in Week 11 after suffering a concussion against the Chicago Bears at the end of the third quarter last week. Wilson came into the game for Dart but didn’t do much to inspire coaches to plug him into the offense against the Packers.

With the season dwindling and the playoffs moving further out of reach, New York appears likely to give Winston a chance to show what he can do in the Mike Kafka-led offense.

Jameis Winston warms up vs Chargers

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sept. 28, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

CHARGERS' LADD MCCONKEY WANTS MVP CONVERSATION FOR JUSTIN HERBERT: 'DON’T KNOW WHAT ELSE HE NEEDS TO DO'

Winston has been more or less a journeyman quarterback since he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2019 season. That year, he left the league with 5,109 passing yards. However, he also led the league with 30 interceptions.

He appeared in 12 games for the Cleveland Browns last season, starting in seven of those games. He was 2-7 in those starts. He had 2,121 passing yards, 13 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

Russell Wilson attempts to throw

New York Giants' Russell Wilson attempts to escape a sack by Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston (53) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants named Kafka their interim head coach after Daboll’s dismissal.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue