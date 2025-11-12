Giants to start Jameis Winston at quarterback for Week 11 game vs Packers: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More changes will come to the New York Giants this weekend after the team fired head coach Brian Daboll, according to multiple reports.

The Giants will reportedly start Jameis Winston at quarterback against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. It will be Winston’s first appearance with Big Blue as he’s served as the third-string quarterback on the depth chart behind Jaxson Dart and Russell Wilson.

Dart doesn’t appear to be cleared to play in Week 11 after suffering a concussion against the Chicago Bears at the end of the third quarter last week. Wilson came into the game for Dart but didn’t do much to inspire coaches to plug him into the offense against the Packers.

With the season dwindling and the playoffs moving further out of reach, New York appears likely to give Winston a chance to show what he can do in the Mike Kafka-led offense.

Winston has been more or less a journeyman quarterback since he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2019 season. That year, he left the league with 5,109 passing yards. However, he also led the league with 30 interceptions.

He appeared in 12 games for the Cleveland Browns last season, starting in seven of those games. He was 2-7 in those starts. He had 2,121 passing yards, 13 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

The Giants named Kafka their interim head coach after Daboll’s dismissal.